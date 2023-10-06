(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech stocks issues a new edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast .

Listen to the Podcast with host Dawn Van Zant and wildfire/forest expert Paul Hessberg

Cleantech Podcast - The cost of war on the soil and the water; Peace, not war for this planet

Transcript

Good morning and welcome to today's podcast. Today I would like to open up the conversation of the Ukraine war and war in general and how the legacy is not only a devastating loss of lives on all sides but also how war impacts the health of the soil and water and the food sources for the world.

Looking at the impact of war in general on the planet's health, an article from MDPI in Switzerland said "Chemicals (particularly non-biodegradable elements and compounds) used in military ammunition and explosives may contaminate soil and surface waters, which may later cause detrimental impacts on human health and large ecosystems around the world. As a result, war zones with intense conflict, military training areas, shooting sports zones, and explosives and ammunition manufacturing/disposal locations are considered among the major sources of contamination for terrestrial ecosystems."

Reuters reported on the soil damage in the Ukraine in April, "Scientists looking at soil samples taken from the recaptured Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine found that high concentrations of toxins such as mercury and arsenic from munitions and fuel are polluting the ground."

"Using the samples and satellite imagery, scientists at Ukraine's Institute for Soil Science and Agrochemistry Research estimated that the war has degraded at least 10.5 million hectares of agricultural land across Ukraine so far, according to the research shared with Reuters."

Yale 360 reported earlier this year, "Some 687,000 tons of petrochemicals have burned as a result of shelling, while nearly 1,600 tons of pollutants have leaked into bodies of water. Hazardous chemicals have contaminated around 70 acres of soil. Water and soil pollution could make it temporarily impossible to grow crops in affected areas, the environment ministry said. Complicating matters further, some 15 percent of farmland in Ukraine has been littered with land mines."

As we continue to fund new wars, we are still facing the damage of previous wars going back to World War 1 and 11.

Made for Minds reports , "300,000 tons of munitions are rotting away in the Baltic Sea, damaging fish and marine life and endangering people. Experts have investigated how dangerous the contaminated sites are and what should be done with them."

"Out of sight, out of mind - after the two world wars, huge quantities of munition were simply dumped in the Baltic Sea. In some cases not very far from the coast. At that time there was no concern that these legacies would become a dangerous threat sooner or later. In German waters alone, the quantity of conventional munition and chemical warfare agents is estimated at 300,000 tons. For example, the Kolberger Heide munitions dumping area is located directly outside Kiel - a restricted area in which around 35,000 tons of sea mines and torpedoes are located at a maximum depth of twelve metres and within sight of the beach."

Earth says it best "The worst is that wars just don't end with a signed agreement between the fighting countries; many regions affected by war are not expected to recover for decades, forcing people to fight for a better life with limited resources and a damaged environment which they depend on."

For every person that says they support the war in the Ukraine or any other war, especially the politicians that fund it, ask yourself are you willing to take off your comfortable suit and go stand and fight on their soil tomorrow? Can you witness and participate in all of its legacy?

How can politicians preach climate change and then fund war?

I vote for peace, not war for the people, the land, the water, this beautiful planet and all the living things upon it.

Thanks, that's it for today. Do something good for this beautiful planet each and every day.

