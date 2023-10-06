Cryptocurrency News - Lbank Exchange Will List Bad Idea AI (BAD) On October 7, 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Bad Idea AI (BAD) on October 8, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BAD/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 7, 2023.

Bad Idea AI (BAD) is an experimental decentralized project that combines Blockchain, AI, and DAOs to explore shared governance dynamics between AI agents and human DAOs, testing the interplay between human intuition and AI computational capabilities in decision-making, with the goal of shaping the future through this innovative fusion of technology and human input.

Bad Idea AI

In a world where the boundary between humans and artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly blurred, Bad Idea AI emerges as a bold and experimental project that defies convention. Founded on the premise that the convergence of AI and human ingenuity holds both promise and peril, Bad Idea AI is a pioneering endeavor that endeavors to chart a new course for the future of technology, governance, and human-AI collaboration.

At its core, Bad Idea AI seeks to address the pressing question of whether artificial intelligence will become humanity's savior or its downfall. The project acknowledges the ubiquity of AI in our lives, from personal assistants to self-driving cars, and proposes an audacious experiment. It combines the power of blockchain and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) to create a tokenized ecosystem where both humans and AI have a seat at the decision-making table.

Bad Idea AI represents an unprecedented alliance between humans and AI, aiming to strike a delicate balance between human intuition and AI's computational prowess. While this unconventional approach carries inherent risks, it also embodies the spirit of innovation and exploration. The project's journey is uncharted, with no predefined roadmap, emphasizing adaptability and the quest for knowledge as it navigates the uncharted waters of AI-human collaboration. Bad Idea AI invites individuals to join this enigmatic expedition, offering them a chance to shape the trajectory of an experiment that could redefine the relationship between humanity and artificial intelligence.

BAD Token

The BAD Token, at the heart of the Bad Idea AI project, stands as a symbol of irreverent experimentation in the realm of decentralized digital assets. Not just a cryptocurrency, but a meme-worthy creation born from artificial intelligence, the BAD Token defies traditional expectations, existing primarily for entertainment purposes. Its whimsical existence challenges the boundaries of what a token can be, emphasizing the project's unconventional spirit as it delves into the uncharted territory of AI-driven decision-making and the coexistence of human and artificial intelligence within a tokenized ecosystem.

Based on ERC20, BAD has a total supply of 831 trillion (i.e. 831,041,059,897,327). The token distribution includes 6.9% for marketing allocation, 4.2% for team allocation, 6.9% for AI development, 6.9% for DAO development, 58.0% for public blockchain development, and 10.2% for the Humanity's Last Hope Fund. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 7, 2023. Investors who are interested in BAD can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

