Solar Co. Finds Signs Of Important Metals At BC Project

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) This explorer says it has found bornite at its Deer Horn property in British Columbia, a potential indicator for more valuable metals.

First Tellurium Corp. (FTEL:CSE; FSTTF:OTCQB) announced that it has finished its induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey and found bornite at its Deer Horn property in British Columbia.

"In porphyry zones such as these, bornite can be an indicator of strong copper and gold enrichment," First Tellurium consultant and Qualified Person Lee Groat. "We are anxious to see what the assays from our recent mapping and sampling programs, along with the upcoming drilling, tell us about copper-gold grades at Deer Horn and the extent of the bornite at depth."

Bornite , itself an ore of copper, is often called "peacock ore" because of its iridescent tarnish.

The company is waiting for assay results from its August sampling program at the project.

"Combined with the IP results and the upcoming drill program, we expect to have an abundance of information for analysis of both the copper-porphyry and gold-silver-tellurium enrichment at Deer Horn," said First Tellurium President and Chief Executive Officer Tyrone Docherty.

The company also announced that it had extended the mineralized zone of the project to at least 17.5 square kilometers.

First Tellurium will use the information and work from the previous two years to formulate a much larger drilling program next year.

"Our prospecting, mapping, and sampling over the past two years has given us an extensive base of information to support the drilling and IP survey," Docherty said. "What we have learned is that both the copper-gold porphyry target and gold-silver-tellurium vein system extend much farther than we first understood. Even more important is the discovery last month that the two mineralized systems are connected, supporting the premise that the property could support a large copper-gold porphyry across ground that has never been explored."

The Catalyst: Expanding Mineralization

The IP survey completed at Deer Horn in September followed up on successful rock sampling, channel sampling, and prospecting from 2022 and mapping and rock sampling from August 2023.

This work has extended the mineralized zone of the copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver-tellurium vein system to more than 17 kilometers, the company said.

"The extent of mineralization continues to expand rapidly," Docherty said.

Deer Horn is known to have the only positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for a tellurium project in North America and was named a world-class project by solar panel maker First Solar Inc. (FSLR:NYSE)

In addition, the company's Klondike tellurium project in Colorado is considered America's top tellurium exploration project and was previously owned by First Solar as a potential source of raw tellurium for its solar panels.

Technical Analyst Clive Maund recently named First Tellurium as a part of his 8 Stocks that are Rated Immediate Buys list.

"First Tellurium has been bumping along the bottom in recent months with heavy buying late in May and again late last month, that drove the Accumulation line sharply higher, suggesting that it is readying to advance," Maund wrote. "Longer-term charts show big support in the (CA$0.10) area, from which it has repeatedly rallied, underpinning the price, and with it still only at 12 cents, it looks like a Strong Speculative Buy here. Even if it only makes it up to the top of the trading range of the past 18 months, it will double from here."

Demand High for Elements

The company could find itself well-positioned with any one of the elements found at Deer Horn as the new green economy takes off and some investors find safe havens in precious metal securities during turbulent markets.

The demand for copper is expected to double from about 25 million metric tons (Mmt) in 2021 to about 50 Mmt by 2035, according to a report by S&P Global . Electric vehicles (EVs), their charging infrastructure, solar panels, wind, and batteries all require much more copper than fossil fuel-based technology.

The world's largest copper companies are expanding their mines or looking for new copper deposits.

"Bottom line? We gotta find more copper," newsletter writer Rick Mills of Ahead of the Herd wrote .

Gold has long been considered a safe-haven asset. According to a recent Gallup poll , about one-quarter of Americans think gold is the best asset to invest in long-term, its highest level in more than a decade.

Silver is not just for jewelry. It is nature's most conductive element, which is why it is used to coat electrical contacts in computers, phones, cars, and appliances. It's also an important element in solar technology.

The World Silver Survey 2023, published by the Silver Institute, said there was a 237.7 million ounce (Moz) deficit between supply and demand for the precious metal in 2022. This deficit is likely to be repeated in 2023, the institute said. [OWNERSHIP_CHART-10739]

Tellurium itself is one of the least common elements on Earth, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. However, its use as a semiconductor in solar photovoltaic (solar PV) panels has increased . It's also used in thermoelectric applications, lithium batteries, vulcanizing rubber, tinting glass, and manufacturing rewritable CDs and DVDs.

Ownership and Share Structure

According to the company, 11% of First Tellurium is owned by management and insiders.

Docherty owns 10.6% or 7.7 million shares, Director Josef Anthony Steve Fogarassy has 1.38% or 1 million shares, and Director Lyle Allen Schwabe has 0.73% or 0.53 million shares. There are no institutional investors, and the rest is retail.

The company has a market cap of CA$8.66 million, with about 73 million shares outstanding and 63.4 million free-floating. It trades in a 52-week range of CA$0.41 and CA$0.085.