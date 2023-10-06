Minister Of State Meets Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Baku: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met today in Baku with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Jeyhun Bayramov.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
MENAFN06102023000063011010ID1107204256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.