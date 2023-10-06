GBP/USD Forecast: Sees Volatility Amidst A Very Bearish Tren

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/USD demonstrated a turbulent trading session on Thursday, marked by erratic price movements. In contrast, the US dollar remains the currency of choice for many investors.

However, there is potential for a short-term bounce, offering a window of opportunity for sellers. Yet, participation should be approached with caution, especially considering the impending jobs report on Friday. The next 24 hours are expected to be rife with market noise and uncertainty.

One noteworthy development in the past 24 hours is the formation of a "death cross." This occurs when the 50-day Exponential Moving Average descends below the 200-day EMA , signaling a longer-term bearish trend. This bearish signal could prompt certain traders to consider shorting the market, although it's worth noting that this indicator is relatively slow to react.

In the broader context, the British pound finds itself in a bearish trend. While a temporary rebound may be on the horizon, it's essential to recognize that the 1.2350 level could serve as a formidable resistance barrier. This level had previously acted as support. Any attempt at rallying toward this region must contend with the higher interest rates prevailing in the United States. Additionally, the short end of the yield curve continues to indicate rising rates in the future. The impending jobs report is poised to exert a significant influence on the market, and a substantial upward move would present an opportunity for sellers to enter the market Pound is in a Bearish Trend

Beneath the current price levels, the 1.20 level stands as a critical support area. A breakdown below this point could set the stage for a descent toward the 1.1850 level. The 1.1850 level has previously demonstrated its significance as a support level on multiple occasions, making it an attractive target should a downward break materialize, as many anticipate.

In the end, the British pound finds itself in a bearish trend characterized by massive volatility. While the possibility of a short-term bounce exists, it is important to exercise caution when considering market entry. The formation of a "death cross" has added weight to the bearish sentiment. The 1.2350 resistance level looms large, and any rally will face headwinds from higher US interest rates and the trajectory of the yield curve. The upcoming jobs report will be a key event to monitor, as it has the potential to reshape the market landscape. Additionally, the 1.20 and 1.1850 levels remain crucial reference points for traders as they place their next trades. These areas could offer support, but at the end of the day, I think of them more like targets.

