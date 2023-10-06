Silver Forecast: Looks Weak

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The silver market remains in a state of high volatility, characterized by choppy movements within the same price range observed over the past few days.

This recent price turbulence follows a sharp and substantial decline. From a technical analysis perspective, a notable bearish signal emerged as the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average crossed below the 200-Day EMA-an indicator commonly referred to as the "death cross." This ominous development has captured the attention of long-term technical analysts, signaling a bearish outlook for silver.

However, it's crucial to recognize that while technical analysis can provide valuable insights, it has its limitations. In the current situation, it's evident that sellers exert significant control over the market, and investors are now eagerly awaiting the next significant market move. The upcoming U.S. jobs report, scheduled for release on Friday, is anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping silver's direction. This report will provide insights into the future trajectory of interest rates, which will have a direct impact on silver's performance. Notably, higher interest rates have proven detrimental to silver prices in recent weeks.

With a cautious eye on potential rallies, it's worth noting that such movements should be viewed with skepticism. While a rally could open up the possibility of a move toward the $22.33 level-a level that has demonstrated substantial support-it remains essential to exercise prudence. Conversely, a breakdown below the two hammers formed in the past few days could initiate a descent towards the $20 level Remains Stuck With Volatility

Ultimately, the fate of the silver market hinges on developments in the short-term yield curve and the 10-year Treasury note in the United States. Should interest rates continue to rise in these markets, silver's value is likely to erode swiftly, potentially plummeting to the $20 mark. Conversely, a decline in interest rates could serve as a catalyst for a short-term rally. However, silver faces more than just interest rate challenges; a stronger U.S. dollar and the specter of an impending recession have also weighed on demand, particularly since silver is utilized as an industrial metal.

Ultimately, silver remains stuck with this volatility, with technical signals pointing to a bearish move over the longer term. The impending U.S. jobs report will be instrumental in determining silver's near-term fate, shedding light on the direction of interest rates. Navigating these turbulent waters demands caution and a keen eye on economic factors that continue to shape silver's journey.

