USD/JPY Forecast: Resilience Against Japanese Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The US dollar had a dip during Thursday's trading session, only to swiftly rebound against the Japanese yen. The prevailing factor in this currency pair remains the interest rate differential, but with the looming jobs report on Friday, it's expected that the market will remain relatively subdued until then. This cautious sentiment warrants restraint in trading positions, although it's crucial to note that the overall trend remains upward and altering this trajectory will require a significant effort.

Rumors circulated a few days ago that the Bank of Japan had intervened in the currency market, but subsequent market movements have cast doubt on this intervention. Regardless of the source, the market continues to target the 150 level as a potential objective, with the 147.80 level beneath it serving as substantial support. Notably, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average is steadily ascending towards the 147.80 level, further enhancing its importance.



On the other side of the equation, the Bank of Japan has indicated its intention to keep monetary policy exceptionally loose for the foreseeable future.

Given Japan's daunting debt levels, the prospects of higher interest rates are virtually non-existent. Consequently, investors continue to receive favorable swap rates for holding onto this uptrend, reinforcing the likelihood of a sustained upward trajectory in the long term.

Looking ahead to the Friday session, it's reasonable to expect a modest pullback, but it's equally plausible to anticipate strong buying interest during the dip. The global economic landscape is riddled with uncertainties, particularly concerning global growth. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the Federal Reserve will maintain its hawkish stance on monetary policy or if market pressures will mount against the US dollar Pair Appears Poised to Continue its Upward Trajectory

In conclusion, the US dollar exhibited resilience against the Japanese yen despite a temporary dip. The interest rate differential remains a critical factor, and the impending jobs report is expected to maintain a sense of caution in the market until its release. While a pullback may occur during Friday's session, the market is likely to find ample buying support . The complex dynamics of global growth and the contrasting monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan are key factors to monitor as they unfold. Overall, the long-term trend for the US dollar against the Japanese yen appears poised to continue its upward trajectory.

