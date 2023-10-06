Crude Oil Forecast: Is Fighting For Momentum

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Crude oil markets exhibited some signs of recovery during Thursday's trading session as the oversold condition of oil attracted value-seeking investors. However, this ended up being very short-lived.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil market experienced a substantial decline on Thursday, testing the $83 level. However, the market saw an early bounce, indicating the interest of value hunters. This rebound is influenced by the ongoing supply and demand dynamics favoring an upside trajectory. A crucial factor to watch is the potential breach of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, which could pave the way for a more robust recovery. Russia and Saudi Arabia's commitment to maintaining their production cuts until the end of the year further supports the expectation of a market rally. All of that being said, the market has since turned around to show signs of negativity.



The Brent Crude Oil market also experienced a decline and is currently testing the 200-Day EMA. The market hovers around the $85 level, a psychologically significant figure closely aligned with the 200-Day EMA.

This level may serve as a launching pad for a potential bounce. A breakout above the top of the candlestick could propel the market toward the $90 level, another significant psychological threshold where a previous sell-off occurred. Just as in the WTI grade, the market has turned around and gotten decidedly bearish.

However, if the price does break below the session's low, it may prompt a closer look at the 200-day EMA, a level of interest for longer-term traders. This is still very possible, as the session has been very volatile, to say the least. The analysis has changed a couple of times already. If we close below the 200-day EMA, it's going to be all about the jobs market on Friday Markets Are Showing Signs of a Rebound

Nonetheless, it's important to note that the oil market remains volatile, and upcoming events, such as the release of jobs data on Friday, add an element of uncertainty. This data will impact bond markets, and the US dollar, and prompt questions about the level of demand necessary to sustain higher oil prices.

In conclusion, the crude oil markets are showing signs of a rebound after experiencing overselling. The WTI Crude Oil market is eyeing the $83 level and the 50-day EMA, while Brent is testing the 200-day EMA around the $85 level. The potential for a bounce is on the horizon, with $90 as a key target. However, market volatility persists, and upcoming economic data releases will play a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of crude oil prices. Investors and traders should remain vigilant in these uncertain times as they navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of the oil market.

