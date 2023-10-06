Natural Gas Forecast: Market Building Bullish Momentum

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In recent times, natural gas markets have exhibited a persistent bullish streak, with a strong determination to break through the resistance barrier hovering around the $3.00 mark.

While the ascent may require a significant push, it appears increasingly likely that this breakthrough is simply a matter of time. The impending arrival of the colder months in the northern hemisphere is a key driver of this bullish sentiment, as heightened demand typically pushes natural gas prices higher.

Additionally, the technical landscape features the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average just above the current price level, adding an element of significance to monitor. The squeeze between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA is a noteworthy development, often signaling an impending breakout as market forces reach a tipping point. Given that we have entered October, it's reasonable to anticipate a potential major breakout on the horizon.

For those who have been following my analysis in recent months, it is clear that I have been building positions in natural gas in anticipation of this rally. Patience has been key in this process, and it's important to avoid over-leveraging one's position to withstand potential pullbacks. Personally, I've chosen to trade the ETF in the United States known as UNG. However, for those without access to ETF trading, the CFD market is a viable alternative that allows for flexible position sizing to stay engaged in the market. Participating directly in the natural gas futures market can be challenging, especially for retail traders, as prices tend to fluctuate based on real-time weather reports and regional factors Could Drive Prices Higher

Looking ahead, it's worth noting that the scarcity of natural gas in the European Union this year could potentially drive prices higher, similar to the spike witnessed in the previous year. This underscores the importance of closely monitoring market developments and remaining informed about the global energy landscape.

At the end of the day, natural gas markets are on the brink of a potential breakout, supported by increasing demand as the winter season approaches. The technical indicators, including the 200-Day EMA, are creating an environment ripe for significant market movements. Patience and prudent risk management remain essential, whether trading through ETFs, CFDs, or other available avenues. With the European Union facing natural gas shortages, the market's trajectory in the coming months is one to watch closely.

