San Bernardino County Teachers Star In New Bilingual Educational Children's Show

Learn with Me, a free bilingual educational children's show, has hit the airwaves and web, merging television and digital media in both English and Spanish

- County Superintendent Ted AlejandreSAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Learn with Me, a free bilingual educational children's show, has hit the airwaves and web. San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) in partnership with KVCR and Footsteps2Brilliance developed Learn with Me, the one-of-a-kind transmedia project merging television and digital media together in both English and Spanish. Learn with Me Season One is now on KVCR-TV with new episodes airing Fridays at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.“Learn with Me is an incredible project that engages students across our county in literacy,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre.“We're so thankful for the partnerships that have made this project possible.”Talented teachers and educators from throughout San Bernardino County are the stars of the show, leading viewers on an interactive, fun and scholastic learning experience with help from some cartoon friends.In the series, viewers will watch Eddie, Barbara, and Barry the Bell, along with amazing teachers from Fontana, San Bernardino City Unified, Upland, Cucamonga, Connections Academy, and more share wonderful books and lessons with students. They will take you to Noun Town, the Land of 5 Senses, and even a flight into outer space. And that's just Season One!“The first half of each episode will be in English, the second half in Spanish, providing a resource that resonates with our community and audiences,” said KVCR Executive Director Connie Levya.“No other PBS station in the country has anything like this, I think it's going to be as good or better than Sesame Street!”Learn with Me is an innovative strategy addressing kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading success and 21st century skill development. The expanded educational paradigm allows educators to meet students where they are by providing learning tools across multiple platforms.Once viewers watch an episode, they can access interactive eBooks, characters, educational games, songs and create-a-book with publishing tools both online and offline utilizing the Footsteps2Brilliance platform content. These materials are available in English and Spanish for free.“This program makes television viewing an active experience by allowing children to read books, play digital games and go on adventures that practice the very concepts they learned on TV,” said Footsteps2Brilliance CEO and Founder Ilene Rosenthal.Throughout Season One, viewers will learn about topics such as prepositions, gravity, magnetism, inclusion and resiliency. Audiences can access previously aired episodes and links to corresponding digital books games and activities 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by visiting learnwithmetv .For more news and information, visit the SBCSS Newsroom and follow us @SBCountySchools on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. #transforminglives####The mission of San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools is to transform lives through education. Working in collaboration with school districts, families, community partners and other agencies, we provide leadership, advocacy and services to ensure equitable, innovative and inspiring educational practices. This endeavor is essential to the quality of life and economic vitality of our communities.Footsteps2Briliance, Inc. is the breakthrough early learning platform that accelerates early achievement by uniting the power of mobile gaming technology with the latest in cognitive research. Footsteps2Brilliance provides engaging and interactive 24/7 learning experiences that digitally link school and home to give students the edge they need for success in school today and the world tomorrow.KVCR-DT is a PBS member television station in San Bernardino, California. It's owned by the San Bernardino Community College District. KVCR-DT's channel number is 24. KVCR's mission is to be a trusted source for news, information, education, culture, and community engagement in the Inland Empire. KVCR is also an NPR station. It provides content that educates, inspires, and entertains.

