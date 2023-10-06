B2B2C Insurance Market Valuation Multiple Peaking Record High: Prudential, AXA, Munich Re

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the German B2B2C Insurance Market to witness a CAGR of 2.31% during the forecast period (2023-2028). The Latest Released B2B2C Insurance Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the B2B2C Insurance market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the B2B2C Insurance market.The B2B2C Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 54396 Million at a CAGR of 2.31% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. The Major Players Covered in this Report: AXA (France), Prudential (United States) , Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland) , UnitedHealth Group (United States) , Volkswagen Financial Services (Germany), China Life Insurance (China) , Munich Re Group (Germany) , Berkshire Hathaway (United States) , Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy) , Others

Definition:The B2B2C insurance concept is defined as insurance products (life, non-life, and health) offered through any non-insurance and/or non-financial intermediaries excluding the traditional insurance intermediaries. Insurance offering through the B2B2C channel covers an extensive range of potential partners including retailers, utility providers, telecom companies, retailers, e-commerce, and other digital players. Traditionally B2B2C was focused on selling insurance products as supplements to the partners core product like motor insurance for a car sale, creditor insurance for a mortgage, extended warrant for white goods. Market Trends:Adoption of Digital Solutions for Insurance DistributionMarket Drivers:Rise in Consumer Awareness about Latent Demand for InsuranceIncrease in Insurance Companies across the GlobeUpsurging Demand for More Channels to Distribute Insurance ProductsMarket Opportunities:Growing Demand from Developing Countries such as China and IndiaTarget Audience:New Entrants and Investors, Venture Capitalists, Government Bodies, Corporate Entities, Government and Private Research Organizations, Others

In-depth analysis of B2B2C Insurance market segments by Types: Life Insurance, Non-Life InsuranceDetailed analysis of B2B2C Insurance market segments by Applications: Banks and Financial Institutions, Automotive, Retailers, Education, Healthcare, Post Office, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities, Real Estate, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: AXA (France), Prudential (United States) , Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland) , UnitedHealth Group (United States) , Volkswagen Financial Services (Germany), China Life Insurance (China) , Munich Re Group (Germany) , Berkshire Hathaway (United States) , Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy) , Others (Italy) , OthersGeographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:. The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.). North America (United States, Mexico & Canada). South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.). Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.). Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:. The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.). North America (United States, Mexico & Canada). South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.). Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.). Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:. -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the B2B2C Insurance market by value and volume.. -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the B2B2C Insurance market.. -To showcase the development of the B2B2C Insurance market in different parts of the world.. -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the B2B2C Insurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.. -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the B2B2C Insurance market.. -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the B2B2C Insurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.The market is segmented by Application (Banks and Financial Institutions, Automotive, Retailers, Education, Healthcare, Post Office, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities, Real Estate, Others) by Type (Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of B2B2C Insurance market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.. B2B2C Insurance Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.. B2B2C Insurance Market Production by Region B2B2C Insurance Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in B2B2C Insurance Market Report:. B2B2C Insurance Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers. B2B2C Insurance Market Competition by Manufacturers. B2B2C Insurance Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2028). B2B2C Insurance Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2028). B2B2C Insurance Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance}. B2B2C Insurance Market Analysis by Application {Banks and Financial Institutions, Automotive, Retailers, Education, Healthcare, Post Office, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities, Real Estate, Others}. B2B2C Insurance Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis B2B2C Insurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing. Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Major questions answered:. What are influencing factors driving the demand for B2B2C Insurance near future?. What is the impact analysis of various factors in the German B2B2C Insurance market growth?. What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?. How feasible is B2B2C Insurance market for long-term investment? Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.

