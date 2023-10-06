Notarycam Approved To Provide RON Services For Delaware Notaries

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DOVER, Del. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - NotaryCam ®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneer in providing remote online notarization technology for real estate and legal transactions, announced today the State of Delaware Notary Department has approved the company to provide remote online notarization (RON) services to notaries public registered in the state.







As an approved vendor in the state, NotaryCam provided department staff with a demonstration of its RON platforms and features that covered specific state requirements such as tamper-evident documents, an audit trail and identify proofing. Utilizing NotaryCam's platform, notaries public in Delaware can perform notarial acts for remotely located individuals. Currently, 45 states have enacted laws allowing permanent access to remote online notarization, according to the American Land Title Association (ALTA) .

“NotaryCam is proud to be an approved RON vendor in Delaware, and we are honored to provide Delaware notaries with the latest technology to help them provide their invaluable services,” said NotaryCam president Brian Webster.“We applaud Governor John Carney, Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock and the entire Delaware General Assembly for their efforts to further the modernization of notarial acts and provide remote notarization to Delaware's commissioned notaries.”

The bill gives notarized electronic documents the same authority as notarized physical documents and requires all notaries public to maintain a journal of all notarial acts performed. As in other states' legislation, Delaware's Secretary of State is permitted to establish new regulations and processes for notaries.

Updates and additional information on RON in Delaware can be found on the Delaware Notary Public website.

About NotaryCam:

NotaryCam, a Stewart -owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company's eClose360® platform delivers the“perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses and includes the execution of employment-related documents, legal docs (e.g., power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

Visit NotaryCam for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

