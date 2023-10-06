Hallandale Beach CRA Launches Free Car Ride Service To Boost Local Businesses

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is thrilled to announce its latest initiative to promote local exploration and enhance the city's vibrant community. As part of their ongoing commitment to providing residents and visitors with every opportunity to experience the best that Hallandale Beach offers, the CRA proudly announces Freebee.







Image Caption: Hallandale Beach CRA Launches Free Car Ride Service.

Freebee is a ride service available in Hallandale Beach at zero user cost. It transforms how people experience the community by providing free rides to many destinations. This fully electric option will give the riders a more comfortable and enjoyable experience while reducing transportation's environmental impact.

By downloading the app and scheduling a ride, individuals can venture freely around set destinations in the city without worrying about transportation costs. Whether you're a local looking to rediscover the wonders of Hallandale Beach or a visitor eager to explore the charm of this coastal paradise, this service provides the perfect opportunity to create unforgettable memories in Hallandale Beach.

“We are excited to bring this service to Hallandale Beach to connect our community further and encourage exploration of the city and our local businesses,” said Dr. Jeremy Earle, City Manager and Executive Director of the Hallandale Beach CRA.“Hallandale Beach boasts many cultural, culinary, and recreational locations, and Freebee will facilitate access to our city treasures. We invite everyone to take advantage of this fantastic service.”

With over 60 businesses registered to participate, residents and visitors can take the Freebee to District 8, Atlantic Village, and Gulfstream Park.

About the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency:

The Hallandale Beach CRA aims to promote economic development and enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Their unwavering commitment to eliminating and preventing blighted conditions is achieved through facilitating community partnerships, fostering business growth, creating job opportunities, and undertaking neighborhood rehabilitation projects.

With a vision to build a thriving and dynamic city, the Hallandale Beach CRA continually strives to make Hallandale Beach a prime destination for both business and leisure.

