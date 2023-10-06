Majority Of Swiss Support Swiss Olympic Bid

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Such a bid was presented by Swiss Olympic in August. The survey was conducted by Tamedia and 20 Minutes in collaboration with the LeeWas institute and published in the media on Friday.

Support is higher among men (61%) than women (50%). The younger the respondents, the more enthusiastic they are. Those saying they were in favour of the project reached 66% among 18-34 year-olds, compared with 48% among the over-65s.

The survey was conducted between 19 and 20 September among 29,081 people, 5,570 of them in French-speaking Switzerland.

Swiss Olympic has launched a feasibility study on the organisation of sustainable Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Switzerland in 2030, 2034 or 2038. Once the feasibility study and its report have been completed, Swiss Olympic's Executive Board and the Sports Parliament will be called upon to decide whether or not to go ahead with the project.