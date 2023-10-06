Renens Footbridge Wins Mobility Prize

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) This prize, worth CHF 10,000 ($10,920), was awarded on Friday in Renens. Its aim is to honour exemplary pedestrian facilities in Switzerland. Renens succeeds the town of Liestal, winner in 2020, and before that Biel, Zurich and Naters.

Inaugurated in 2021, the 150-metre "Rayon Vert" footbridge links the north and south squares of Renens station. At a cost of CHF18.5 million, it now offers direct access to the platforms, as well as to buses, metro and, in future, the tram.

In a press release, the jury explained that it had been "convinced by the project, which responds to the sharp increase in passenger flows but also allows the station to fully play its role as a public space". It added that it had been impressed by "the generous width of the footbridge" and "the care taken with its urban installations".

A total of 59 projects were submitted for this year's "Flâneur d'Or", including 31 from French-speaking Switzerland.