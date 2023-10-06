Video Streaming Still Popular Among Swiss After Pandemic Peak

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The pandemic represented a boom period for watching films at home: growth rates were over 50% in 2019 and 2020, and 19% in 2021. With a strong presence on VoD platforms, European and American films account for 39% and 41% respectively of the total supply in 2022, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Friday.

Compared with 2019, the proportion of European films has risen by 40%, to almost 14,400 films.

American films still rule the roost

Between 2019 and 2020, the number of American films increased by 16%, and has since stabilised at around 15,000. However, on the demand side, American productions are still predominant, with a share of usage of up to 79%, depending on the type of VoD.

Swiss films accounted for less than 3% of the supply. They generated up to 1% of usage.

Animation not documentaries

While animated films represented only 4% of the total VoD offer last year, they generated 14% of film purchases, 12% of rentals and 11% of viewings via subscription and streaming services.

The opposite trend can be observed for documentaries: they represented between 8% and 10% of the VoD offering but generated only between 1% and 4% of usage.