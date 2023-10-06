Listen: Why Oil Prices Will Stay High And Add To Stagflation Risk

(MENAFN- ING) Oil prices have fallen sharply this week after a more than 30% surge in the third quarter. But in this podcast , ING's

Head of Commodities Strategy Warren Patterson explains why he thinks prices will

remain high over the coming year while

Senior Economist Bert Colijn discusses the

impact this could have on

growth, inflation and interest rates in the eurozone



In this podcast, ING's Rebecca Byrne and Olivia Grace ask Warren Patterson why he remains bullish on oil after a sharp decline this week while Bert Colijn shares his thoughts on the implications for the eurozone economy.