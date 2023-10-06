Listen: Why Oil Prices Will Stay High And Add To Stagflation Risk
10/6/2023 2:12:52 PM
(MENAFN- ING) Oil prices have fallen sharply this week after a more than 30% surge in the third quarter. But in this podcast , ING's
Head of Commodities Strategy Warren Patterson explains why he thinks prices will
remain high over the coming year while
Senior Economist Bert Colijn discusses the
impact this could have on
growth, inflation and interest rates in the eurozone
In this podcast, ING's Rebecca Byrne and Olivia Grace ask Warren Patterson why he remains bullish on oil after a sharp decline this week while Bert Colijn shares his thoughts on the implications for the eurozone economy.
Warren Patterson, Bert Colijn, Rebecca Byrne
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.
If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.