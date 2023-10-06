EQS-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ECEC 2023: EQS Group expects 8,000 participants at Europe's largest compliance event













Sellafield scandal: UK whistleblower gives exclusive insights







25 companies and organizations apply for the "ECEC Award 2023"







Germany's largest Supply Chain Act study: Unclear legal terms cause uncertainty





Secure your ticket for 'ECEC 2023' now!





Autumn time is ECEC time: on October 17, 2023, the European Compliance and Ethics Conference (ECEC) will once again open its virtual doors. EQS Group AG, which is hosting the largest industry meeting in Europe for the fourth time, expects the attendance record from the previous year (7,500 registrations) to be exceeded once again. Under the title "The Future Started Yesterday - What Will Follow Tomorrow?", lectures, workshops, discussion panels and country-specific master classes will examine the impact of global crises on companies' sense of responsibility and the work of compliance officers.



"Recession, climate change and wars are just some of the issues that companies are currently having to deal with. We are therefore very keen to continue to provide the compliance community with ECEC as a platform to discuss these challenges. The extensive positive feedback last year has once again confirmed to us that there is a great need for an international exchange," says Achim Weick, CEO and founder of EQS Group.



A total of 30 speakers have been confirmed for this year's 26 sessions, with their contributions covering the broad compliance spectrum - from whistleblower protection to sustainability and supply chain due diligence to artificial intelligence.





Alison McDermott: These are the obstacles the whistleblower had to face







One of the many highlights of the program is the upcoming conversation with Alison McDermott. The HR consultant made headlines in the UK when she denounced bullying, sexual harassment, homophobia and racism at the Sellafield nuclear power plant in 2018. She subsequently lost her job and had to fight a long battle in court to be recognized as a whistleblower. Despite this great burden, she has no regrets about having raised the issue. She wants to use her experience to help raise the profile of whistleblowers.





Among the experts who have agreed to speak at "ECEC 2023" are:







Samer Jannoun, Regional Ethics & Compliance Manager at Meta (formerly Facebook)



Manuela Mackert, Senior Managing Director at Ankura Consulting GmbH



Dr. Bettina Palazzo, corporate ethics consultant, Palazzo Ethics Advisory

Richard Bistrong, anti-corruption, ethics and compliance consultant, speaker and author



Professor Dr. Stefanie Fehr will also present the results of the largest study to date on the

Act on Corporate Due Diligence Obligations in Supply Chains (LkSG) in Germany. In the joint study project of Ansbach University of Applied Sciences and EQS Group, the main question investigated was is the current implementation status. The compliance expert reveals a trend here in advance: "It is becoming apparent that companies that have implemented processes with digital tools are more likely to meet the legal requirements."



Record participation: 25 applicants for the "ECEC Award"



One of the highlights of the event is once again the presentation of the coveted "ECEC Award", for which 25 companies and organizations are competing - more than ever before! The three finalists, who are allowed to present their compliance projects at the ECEC, are selected by an international jury. As in the previous year, when the Swiss company Novartis AG won the award, the winner will be determined by the conference participants in a live vote.

All information on the presentations, discussion panels and workshops as well as the masterclasses and registration can be found at: European Compliance & Ethics Conference.



Press contact:

Christian Doll

Director Group Marketing



+49 (0)89 444430-173







