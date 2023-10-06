(MENAFN- KNN India) IT Expo Underway In Bhubaneswar Till Oct 8

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (KNN)

The Information Technology Expo 2023 organized by IT Association of Odisha is underway at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar till October 8.

The four-day long expo was inaugurated by Biswabhusan Harichandan, Governor of Chhatishgarh in presence of Ashok Chandra Panda,

Minister of Science and Technology, Government of Odisha, Abinash Patnaik, President ITAO, Debasis Tripathy, Secretary, ITAO and all the members of ITAO.







The event aims to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries from across the globe to showcase the latest advancements and discuss the future of the IT industry.



The expo has more than 50 stalls where the companies will showcase their product and services.

Speaking about the Expo Abinash Patnaik, President ITAO said,“IT Expo 2023 is a platform for all IT Enthusiast, Corporate companies, IT stakeholders & Technical students to get informed about newer technologies, development & update about the IT industry.”

“Participants & Visitors will get a chance to see all IT products for business and home solutions that is Digital Display, Motion Control, Touch Technology, Home Automation, Surveillance technology and many more right here at the expo,” he said.

As per reports, during the course of the expo, a dedicated Play Station gaming zone along with unique experience of virtual reality in Experience Zone will be provided.

All visitors to expo can enjoy the delicious traditional foods at food zone and can enjoy the IT gaming at our experience zone.

(KNN Bureau)