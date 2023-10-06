(MENAFN- KNN India) Centre To Conduct Mid-Year Review Of PLI Next Week

New Delhi, Oct 6 (KNN) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will hold a mid-year review next week to gauge the progress of Production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, reported Business Standard.

The pay out details of the respective ministries in charge of the 14 PLI schemes are expected to be shared to the industry department, a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.







The meeting is significant as it will take place against the backdrop of a slower-than-expected progress in a large number of the PLI schemes.

Through this meeting the government will be able to get a realistic estimate of how much incentive has been paid out during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

The PLI scheme aims to scale up domestic manufacturing capability, accompanied by higher import substitution and employment generation.

It was launched in March 2020 and the scheme initially targeted three industries: Mobile and allied Component Manufacturing.

(KNN Bureau)