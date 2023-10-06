Mouni Roy's Parisian Birthday Vacation With Airbnb

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India Celebrated TV and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, renowned for her stellar performances in hits like 'Naagin' and 'Brahmastra', chose the romantic allure of Paris to ring in her birthday. Skipping the typical touristy itinerary, Mouni embraced an immersive Parisian experience during her travel, opting to stay at a charming Airbnb Home that let her truly live like a local to experience the essence of Parisian culture and explore the city's charm first hand while also enjoying the utmost comfort and relaxation.





Mouni at her Airbnb in Paris





Mouni dazzled her Instagram followers with a captivating reel of her stylish Airbnb , offering a glimpse into her Parisian getaway. Nestled in the elegant 8th arrondissement, her Airbnb sits within a classic Haussmannian building on the esteemed rue du Commandant Rivière. This exceptional apartment, with its three beautifully decorated bedrooms, captures the very essence of the district's authentic charm, plunging guests directly into the heart of the city's cultural vibrancy.





In her journey to live Paris authentically, Mouni didn't just stay like a local - she dined like one too. Embarking on a culinary adventure, she indulged in genuine French gastronomy. If you're in Paris and want to enjoy the best food Paris has to offer, here are Mouni's top picks!





Have a scrumptious breakfast at Cafe George V: Nestled at the base of the majestic Arc de Triomphe, Cafe George V has a charming ambiance and delectable culinary options. When there, you must order a croque-monsieur and a crème brûlée if you have a sweet tooth.

Visit La Jacobine for an authentic French lunch: For a delightful lunch in the heart of Paris, make your way to La Jacobine. Tucked away in a picturesque corner of the Latin Quarter, this charming bistro offers a quintessential French dining experience. The ambiance at La Jacobine feels like a warm embrace, inviting you to soak up the Parisien atmosphere and refuel for your day ahead. Mouni especially recommends its savory crepes and refreshing salads!

Indulge in International flavours at Ferdi's: Ferdi's is a chic and cozy restaurant located a few blocks away from the world-famous Louvre, and serves the best burgers in the city. Ferdi's promises an unforgettable journey through French and international flavours and is a must visit in Paris!

Cap off your day in Paris with a visit to enchanting Little Red Door: Situated in the heart of the third arrondissement of Paris, Little Red Door is a universe of cocktails and flavors. Included in the World's 50 Best Bars in 2022, Little Red Door's menus are inspired by creativity of the Marais district it resides in, and by art, flavor perception, and social science. The Little Red Door is the perfect way to cap off an eventful day in Paris with its tantalizing and inventive cocktails!

Talking about her vacation, Mouni said,“Paris has always occupied a special place in my heart, with its timeless charm – the winding streets, the quaint cafes, the rich tapestry of art and culture, and, of course, the fashion. That's precisely why I decided to celebrate my birthday here with my loved ones. Our days were filled with shopping sprees, culinary adventures, and explorations. The sense of feeling at home, even miles away from it, was unparalleled. Staying at our Airbnb allowed me to truly dive into the Parisian way of life. The warmth, comfort, and hospitality of our stay added to the relaxation, making my holiday even more memorable. I eagerly look forward to my next visit!”