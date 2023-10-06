Nilesh Sambare elected as the National Vice President of the All India Kurmi Kshatriya Mahasabha

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India In a significant stride towards social empowerment and community service, Nilesh Sambare, the Founder of Jijau Sanstha , has been elected as the National Vice President of the All India Kurmi Kshatriya Mahasabha. This esteemed appointment underlines his dedication and commitment to uplifting the lives of the marginalized.





The All India Kurmi Kshatriya Mahasabha, with a legacy of 129 years, has been an integral part of Indian society since its inception in 1894. Committed to the nation's and its people's welfare, the Mahasabha has continually played a pivotal role in the country's progress.



Nilesh Sambare's deep-rooted connection within society and his expansive influence make him an ideal candidate for this role. His leadership and vision have significantly impacted various community sectors, aligning perfectly with the Mahasabha's core ethos. This collective decision marks a significant step towards further development, expansion, and empowerment of the All India Kurmi Kshatriya Mahasabha.



Expressing gratitude and reverence towards the position conferred upon him, Nilesh Sambare emphasized the importance of collective effort in society's progress and vowed to actively work towards the development and empowerment of the Kurmi Kshatriya community.



The appointment reflects Nilesh Sambare's relentless dedication to fostering unity and development within the community, ensuring a brighter and more empowered future.







