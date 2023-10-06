TVS Motor Company - BMW Motorrad: Celebrating A Decade Of Unparalleled Partnership Success

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Production of the BMW CE 02 begins at the Hosur Plant Roll-out of 150,000th unit of 310cc series

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad are proud to celebrate their 10-year-long partnership, marking a decade of collaboration and innovation in the world of automobiles. Since the inception of this strategic alliance, the two companies have achieved remarkable milestones, setting new industry standards and delivering exceptional motorcycles to customers worldwide. To commemorate the occasion, TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the roll out of 150,000 unit of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series of motorcycles. The motorcycle was rolled out from the TVS Motor's Hosur facility by Mr KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company and Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad.



Over the past ten years, TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad have forged a partnership built on shared values of quality, performance, and innovation. This successful collaboration has led to numerous achievements and highlights, solidifying the strong bond between the two companies. It has been the stepping stone for extending and expanding the partnership by the two companies in December 2021. In line with this, TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad is jointly developing new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles. Furthermore, as part of this extended association, TVS Motor Company's scope includes the design and development of future BMW Motorrad products and delivering world-class quality, supply chain management, and industrialization. Enhancing this partnership, BMW CE 02 production has now begun in TVS Motor's Hosur manufacturing plant.





Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "Our decade long partnership with BMW Motorrad is based on shared values of innovation, quality, customer delight and engineering prowess. Aligning with our EV led global vision for growth, we are proud to extend this partnership with cutting-edge technologies and sustainable mobility solutions. In this next stage of our partnership, we are creating opportunities to jointly design and develop common platforms. Through our collaborative efforts we've achieved five extraordinary products in the 310cc series, including recent TVS Apache RTR 310. These products are now embraced by enthusiasts in over 100 markets globally. Taking our relationship to the next level, we have started the production of our first jointly designed, developed and industrialized EV together, the BMW CE 02, at Hosur Plant today. Together, we have achieved outstanding results, and we are excited about the future as we continue to explore new opportunities and push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of two-wheelers."





Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad , said,“The 10th anniversary is an impressive proof of the success and strength of the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. What began ten years ago has developed into an extraordinary success story. Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the Sub-500cc segment. Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity and have become a key pillar of BMW Motorrad's worldwide success. The extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions including the unique and fully electric masterpiece BMW CE 02 is therefore a consistent step to also shape the future together with TVS Motor Company. And today's start of production of our unique CE 02 marks a significant milestone in our joint and future cooperation.”





Key milestones and accomplishments of the TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad partnership includes joint design and development of cutting-edge platforms. Together, the two companies have developed and launched five iconic motorcycles, including the BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, BMW G310 RR, along with TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycles, TVS Apache RR 310 and the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 310. TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad have consistently shared technological expertise, enhancing their respective product offerings. This collaboration has led to advancements in engine technology, chassis design, and safety features. Both companies have remained committed to delivering superior customer experiences, providing support, and establishing a strong service network.





Additionally, TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad share a commitment to sustainability and are working together to develop more sustainable mobility solutions, a manifestation of which can be seen in the BMW CE 02. TVS Motor is proud to be associated with pathbreaking BMW CE 02, where the scope includes the design & development, delivering world-class quality, supply chain management, and industrialization.





About BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad is in first place in the global premium motorcycle and scooter segment. For 100 years, it has been in the DNA of BMW Motorrad as an innovation leader and a company that lives motorcycling with great passion to provide its customers and fans with unique and inspiring experiences and moments on two wheels. In 2022 BMW Motorrad achieves the best sales result in the company`s history with 202,895 motorcycles and scooters sold. Even in its 100th anniversary year 2023, BMW Motorrad remains on record course. Spreading the enthusiasm for motorcycling, for superior mobility solutions, for the feeling of freedom and the sense of community throughout the world - that is the mission of BMW Motorrad. Every kilometer on a BMW is pure riding fun. Every component carries pure passion. A passion that you can feel instantly. MAKE LIFE A RIDE - that's what the brand and the people behind BMW Motorrad stand for.





About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize.

Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys.

We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.







