(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Sources of Pedestrian Distraction

October 6, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

Everyone has heard of distracted driving, but distracted walking can be equally dangerous. Pedestrians who do not pay attention to the road while walking and use their smartphones or do other activities can cause accidents.

The worst part is that distracted driving hurts distracted pedestrians the most, and they get injured badly.

You may be entitled to compensation if you were in a car or pedestrian accident involving a distracted pedestrian.

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration reports that around 4000 pedestrian accidents happen every year, and pedestrian distractions cause 50% of them. Consult with an attorney today and click here .

What are the leading causes of pedestrian distraction?

Pedestrian distraction has become a common problem in the US, which is sad and dangerous because it is taking lives. Not surprisingly, the following are the major causes of distractions for pedestrians:



Drinking

Talking on the phone

Talking with people in a group

Eating

Texting Pets

The same are also the prime sources of distractions for motorists. Many people claim they are not distracted even when looking at their phones, but that is only their misconception. Anything that takes your hands, mind, or eyes off the road and your surroundings is a distraction.

What are the risks of cell phone use?

Cell phone use in the middle of the road comes with several dangers. Even looking at your phone to send a quick text to your friend that you are coming over can cause you to get hit by a vehicle.

Pedestrians who use phones while walking tend to cross the streets at a slower pace than others. This not only increases their chances of getting hit by a vehicle but irritates the motorists who are waiting to use the road.

Distracted pedestrians are also found to rush into traffic before cars have stopped. This is because they do not pay enough attention or assume the vehicle will stop once they see a pedestrian crossing the road. This is the height of irresponsibility.

Walk safely to protect your legal rights

While many people believe that in pedestrian-car accidents, people usually point their fingers at the vehicle driver. However, that is not how the law works. A few people and maybe some police officers may blame the driver, but the truth comes out upon investigation.

In order to protect your legal rights as a pedestrian, you should always pay attention to the road and your surroundings. If you get into an accident, the other party may claim you were distracted. If you were involved in one such accident, consult an attorney now.