Singapore Grants Coinbase Payment Exchange License

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Oct. 1, 2023, that it had

secured a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license

from Singapore's monetary authority, MAS. The new approval, which comes one year after the exchange's

first in-principle approval

in the country, will allow Coinbase to extend its digital payment token services to Singapore citizens and institutions.

The MAS stipulates that MPI-licensed companies have the green light to provide payment services without being constrained by transaction limits of $2.2 million. Additionally, the companies are exempt from the monthly transaction limit of $4.4 million for two or more payment services, as long as they...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:



CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office



CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN