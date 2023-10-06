Attacks Mounted Against Evs In Europe, America Grow

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Electric cars are coming under

increasing heat

from conservative politicians in the European Union as well as former U.S. president Donald Trump. Although the global community now agrees that replacing internal combustion engine cars with zero-emission electric vehicles is critical to achieving climate-change goals, the nascent EV industry has drawn the ire of many conservative politicians.

In the United States, calls for electrification brought back memories of cities such as Detroit nearly falling into ruin after the...

Read More>>

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:



GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN