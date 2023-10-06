18Th Biopharma Clinical Trials Nexus: Witnessing The Future Of Healthcare

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis enthusiasts, investors, decision-makers, and business owners, are invited to attend the 18th BioPharma Clinical Trials Nexus to be held in Philadelphia, PA, October 17-18, 2023. The innovative event is set to ignite the spirit of collaboration that transcends disciplines. and borders. It stands as a paradigm for actionable change in the world of clinical research and pharmaceuticals.

The BioPharma Clinical Trials Nexus will feature thought-provoking seminars and sessions where visionaries will share their ideas and perspectives about the key challenges in clinical research and pharmaceutical development. Led by industry veterans, the seminars will focus on discussing the...

Read More>>

To learn more, please visit

.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN