Investornewsbreaks Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) Secures $20M Middle East Deal

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) , a leader in environmentally conscious solutions in the arbor care, disposal and recycling industry, has announced the successful sale of $12 million worth of state-of-the-art equipment as part of a groundbreaking Middle East deal. In addition to the equipment sale, the transaction includes an allocation of $8 million for transportation and reinstallation, bringing the total value to an impressive $20 million. Recently, Sustainable Green Team invoiced approximately $7.5 million from its innovative new product lines, HumiSoil(R) and Core Catalyst, to the Middle East.“We are delighted to be entering into this partnership, which represents a significant milestone for Sustainable Green Team as we continue our strategic transformation,” said Tony Raynor, CEO of Sustainable Green Team.“Our commitment to sustainability drives us to convert underutilized assets into groundbreaking solutions. With our expertise in recycling, we will provide essential knowledge, cutting-edge equipment and sustainable fiber solutions to the Middle East, a region with a tremendous need for soil enhancement.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.

The Sustainable Green Team is at the forefront of promoting environmental sustainability through innovative recycling solutions. Committed to preserving and protecting the planet, SGTM specializes in transforming underutilized assets into valuable resources that benefit both the environment and society. With expertise and cutting-edge equipment, SGTM strives to create a greener future for generations to come. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SGTM are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN