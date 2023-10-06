ICC Cricket WC: Afghanistan Can Defeat Many Teams, Say Experts

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Cricket experts have held various views on which teams can be defeated by Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The ODI World Cup is being hosted by India kicked off on Thursday with New Zealand crushed defending champions England by nine wickets in the opening match.

Each team will play nine games in the first round of this mega competition.

Afghanistan will begin their World Cup campaign in Dharamshala with a match against Bangladesh. They will play their nine league games across seven venues in India, with Delhi and Chennai being the only venues where they'll play multiple matches.

Afghanistan fixtures list, venues



Saturday, October 7: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, HPCA Stadium,

Wednesday, October 11: India v Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium,

Sunday, October 15: England v Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium,

Wednesday, October 18: New Zealand v Afghanistan, MA Chidambaram Stadium,

Monday, October 23: Pakistan v Afghanistan, MA Chidambaram Stadium,

Monday, October 30: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, MCA International Stadium,

Friday, November 3: Netherlands v Afghanistan, BRSABVE Stadium,

Tuesday, November 7: Australia v Afghanistan, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Friday, November 10: South Africa v Afghanistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Afghanistan made their maiden men's ODI World Cup appearance in 2015. In the two editions they have played so far, they have managed only one victory from 15 games, against Scotland. In the 2019 edition.

Cricket experts made various views about the winning chances of Afghanistan in this mega-event.

Former Chairman of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Naseemullah Danish said a very good line-up picked for World Cup and the expectations are high.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News that the players have been selected were familiar with the Indian pitches.

According to Danish, there is a high chance of winning from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Netherlands, but it will be tough against New Zealand, England and Pakistan.

Pakistan is already under political pressure in India, while New Zealand and England cannot play properly in Asian condition.

The former chairman says that there is little chance of winning from Australia, South Africa and India.

Hasti Gul Abid, former national cricket player and coach, said Afghanistan could easily defeat Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

According to him, there is a possibility of tough games with South Africa and Pakistan, but the chances of winning against other teams are less.

Abid said the Indian pitches were useful for spinner bowlers and Afghanistan had the best spin attack in the world.

Sher Agha Hamkar, former manager of Afghanistan national cricket team, said the Indian pitches were suitable for spinners and the national side should greatly benefit from this condition.

According to him, Afghanistan's chances of victory over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Pakistan is high.

“Cricket is the game of intelligence. Players should use their minds, pay full attention to the game and take advantage of this opportunity when the World Cup is being held in Asia.”

According to Hamkar, there is a high chance that Afghanistan will make it to the semi-finals.

Zarab Shah Zaheen, Afghanistan umpire, also said that the national side had a chance to win four games.

He said that Afghanistan can easily win against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, but there are also chances of winning against South Africa and Pakistan.

The national squad is able to give a surprising defeat to England and New Zealand, he added.

Mustaq Rahim, a cricket analyst and commentator, also said that two or three teams could be expected to be defeated by Afghanistan in this ODI World Cup.

He added:“We will watch the games and nurture our hopes, but we have to manage our hopes.” Personally, I hope to win 2–3 games out of nine, and to play well against Pakistan. If the national side beat Pakistan, we then that will be our World Cup win.”

Raees Khan Ahmadzai, the assistant coach who is currently in India with the national team, also believed that Afghanistan has a chance to win four to five matches in this mega contest.

He said there was a possibility that Afghanistan would defeat Bangladesh, Netherlands, Pakistan and South Africa while expecting to play well against other teams.

