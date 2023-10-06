Scudder Solar Voted Best Solar Installer In Monterey County Weekly's Best Of 2023 Annual Readers' Poll

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) MARINA, CA, October 6th, 2023 – Scudder Solar Electrical Energy Systems , headquartered out of Marina, CA, has been voted best solar installer in Monterey County Weekly's Best of 2023 Annual Readers' Poll and continues to establish itself as the go-to, full-service solar and energy storage company in the local Monterey County area. The Weekly is Monterey County's most widely read newspaper, with a circulation of over 90,000 readers each week. Being named the best in this poll is a particularly sweet achievement as it's the public voting, not a panel of professional judges. The readers nominate local companies in various categories each year, vote for the finalists, and then choose the actual winners. It's the community's way of patting businesses they love on the back and saying keep up the excellent work!



“I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to the people in our community for believing in and supporting Scudder Solar for more than 15 years now,” said Pete Scudder, founder and president of the company.“We truly love what we do, and we are always looking forward to the future for fresh ways to build sustainability into our local community and bring solar and energy storage to every home and business interested in making the switch.”



With thousands of solar companies operating throughout California, Scudder Solar remains focused on its reputation for quality work, top-level customer service, and completely custom solar and energy storage design. Named as one of the top solar contractors in the U.S. by Solar Power World Magazine for the past several years, Scudder Solar has been building a brighter future on the Central Coast since 2007. The company has nurtured long-lasting relationships all over the Peninsula and has installed solar on everything from large commercial retail spaces to wineries, schools, manufacturing plants, residential homes, farms, carports, and more.





# # #





About Scudder Solar Electrical Energy Systems



Scudder Solar Electrical Energy Systems, based in Marina, CA, is one of the leading solar energy contractors serving Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties. A licensed California electrical/solar contractor and a licensed roofing contractor, each Scudder project is designed, engineered, and installed with the utmost care and skill by dedicated solar professionals who strive to meet individual needs and aesthetics on every project they complete. Scudder Solar offers sustainable and cost-effective solar and energy storage solutions no matter how big or small the project scope for homes or businesses and a wide variety of solar financing options. The name Scudder has been synonymous with quality craftsmanship and superior service for 40 years. For more information, please visit scuddersolar or call 831-384-3900.

MENAFN06102023003734003177ID1107204117