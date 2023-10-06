UNICE, A Utility Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list UNICE on 8th October 2023, at 11:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the UNICE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 8th October 2023, at 11:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone. To celebrate the listing of UNICE, two special events will be launched, including a 10% flash sale and a 5000$ UNICE giveaway.







The Core Service of UNICE And its Web3 Features

UNICE is an innovative project that utilizes artificial intelligence, emotion analysis, blockchain, and NFT to offer personalized emotion management, ensure users' data ownership rights, and achieve transparent profit distribution. The core service of UNICE is designed around emotion analysis.

UNICE is not just another emotion analysis service. It boasts a team composed of medical professionals that offers precise emotion analysis, suggesting healthy emotional management techniques while continuously learning from the data. It uses a vast medical database built on expert medical knowledge and an extensive medical network. Through continuous feedback and observations, the service evolves, providing a personalized experience reminiscent of having a professional medical team by your side.

Furthermore, UNICE places high importance on user data ownership in line with the philosophy of Web3. Contrasting the traditional centralized data ownership structures, UNICE employs the Web3 method, prioritizing user data rights and their intrinsic value. This data, more than just mere information, is secured with blockchain and NFT technology. Any value derived from it is transparently shared with the user, embodying the genuine essence of Web3.

Tokenomics

UNICE understands that the creation of emotional big data is essential for the sustainability and long-term profitability of its service. To achieve this, UNICE uses UNICE tokens to reward users for their activity. This helps to create a sustainable ecosystem where various companies can use UNICE's services, purchase data, or sell and advertise products. In addition, NFT technology is used to clearly define ownership and reward policies, providing users with transparent and accurate rewards based on their contributions.

The UNICE tokens are built on the BSC (BEP-20) blockchain, with 1,000,000,000 total issuance. The distribution plan is 3% Team, 4% Advisor, 5% Marketing, 5% Private Sale, 3% Reserved, 10% Staking, 25% Medical Professionals Reward, 50% User Reward.

To celebrate the listing of the UNICE token, two events are launching. A 10% off flash sale will be held on 7th October. Meanwhile, a 5000$ UNICE is ready to be given away through trade competitions, inviting friends and registering. For more details for the Flash sale, please click here . For more details for the 5000$ UNICE giveaway, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About UNICE

UNICE is a Web3 health care service that provides emotional management care tailored to the user by analyzing psychiatric expert surveys, voice, facial expressions, and conversation content based on artificial intelligence emotion analysis. For more information of UNICE, you can visit the official website .