(MENAFN- 3BL) Keurig Dr Pepper's Chief Sustainability Officer and Interim Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Monique Oxender, joins ESG Talk host Mandi McReynolds to talk about the intersectionality of ESG and creating synergies within business, governance, and communities. They discuss the importance of connectivity and alignment across departments to ensure long-term impact.
