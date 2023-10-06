Keybank Donates $10,000 To Naturally Beautiful Project

(MENAFN- 3BL) Ore., October 6, 2023 /3BL/ - KeyBank has donated $10,000 to the Naturally Beautiful Project, a non-profit with the mission of providing a safe and judgment-free space for parents and children to learn the necessary tools to achieve healthy hair. The funds will go directly to the Naturally Beautiful Project Academy to sponsor attendees who will learn how to braid and then turn the skill into a thriving business.

The Naturally Beautiful Project was founded by Regina and Andru Morgan in 2017 to help introduce African-American hair culture to the Pacific Northwest region. Since then, they have helped hundreds of families who needed support for styling their children's afro-textured hair.

“Their vision-to give all children with afro-textured hair a sense of pride and dignity, thus allowing them to embrace their own hair and culture-really resonated with me,” said Josh Lyons, KeyBank's Market President for Oregon and S.W. Washington and Commercial Banking leader.“As the parent of Black children, I appreciate their ability to help my daughter celebrate her natural beauty and heritage and develop a sense of confidence related to her unique identity.”

The Academy is playing a key role in creating a ripple effect, he adds.“They are helping inspire entrepreneurs to build a financial future through small business ownership, while becoming a catalyst for change in the community.”

