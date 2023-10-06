Paramount Honors 25 Years Of MTV's Staying Alive Foundation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally Published on LinkedIn

We're honoring 25 years of MTV's Staying Alive Foundation and its legacy of creating content to inspire change and empower underrepresented voices.

The MTV Social Impact team was invited to the Clinton Global Initiative conference and the United Nations General Assembly SDG Media Zone and Goals House events to discuss 'In Bloom' a series of short, scripted films for Paramount+ focused on #genderequity , funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation .



We'd like to extend a special thank you to Georgia Arnold , co-founder and executive director of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, for the contributions she has made in helping drive #socialchange around the world through the power of #Paramount content.



#WeAreParamount #SDGLive