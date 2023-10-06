Edison International 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report: Attracting And Hiring Diverse Talent

(MENAFN- 3BL) We're passionate about creating a dynamic and inclusive workplace that celebrates the unique backgrounds, perspectives and experiences of employees.

Inclusive job postings welcome all, and efforts to promote opportunities to diverse groups means we're casting a wide net. We have also updated traditional job requirements by moving educational requirements for many jobs from“required” to“preferred” - to make sure we're not overlooking talented individuals who may bring a fresh perspective. When doing enterprise-wide talent and succession planning, the company uses diversity data to identify gaps in the talent pipeline.

Employees have the opportunity to connect with a variety of professional and community organizations that help them build their networks and connect with diverse talent. We're proud to partner with organizations such as:



100 Black Men of Inland Empire, Inc. (100 BMIE)

American Association of Blacks in Energy

Asian American Professional Association . Association of Women in Water, Energy & Environment

Bridge Builders

Brotherhood International

Direct Employers

Disability:IN

Homes4Families

Mor Girls with Goals

National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE)

Native American Tribes within our service area

New Horizons

Out Leadership

Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers

Society of Women Engineers Veterans in Business Network

We have joined the Diversity Network job board to post job vacancies. This network shares our postings on sites targeting diverse applicants, including Black Job Center, Veteran Connect, LGBT Connect, Hispanic Diversity Connect, Out and Equal, All Diversity, Disability Connect, Womens Job Connect and LatinX Jobs.

A Coalition to Champion Disability Inclusion

In 2022, Edison International President and CEO Pedro Pizarro signed Disability:IN's CEO-to-CEO Letter. He joined 150 other CEOs to advance disability inclusion and equality by committing to participate in the Disability Equality Index and share its impact on business performance.

Building a Diverse Talent Pipeline

In 2022, we continued our focus on growing the diversity of talent across the organizations as well as other underrepresented groups. Our initiatives aim to build a strong pipeline of diverse, talented professionals, provide ample opportunities for growth and development within the company and foster diversity in the larger labor market through collaborations with dedicated organizations and scholarships.

In addition to our Line-worker Scholarship program, other programs to increase our pipeline of diverse talent include:



SCE Summer Internship Program that gives students enrolled at an accredited four-year university the chance to make real contributions to real projects, work directly with mentors and senior leaders, network with peers, and have access to valuable resources and event opportunities throughout the company, thereby developing qualified candidates for Engineering, Cybersecurity and Operations, to name a few

Workplacediversity partnership, which is focused on increasing outreach to women, veterans and LBGTQ+ communities

Membership in the American Association of Blacks in Energy Equity Campaign, which seeks to increase Black representation in the energy sector

Relationship at Howard University, working closely with the student chapter of NSBE . Relationships with Society of Hispanic Engineers, Society of Women Engineers and NSBE at all our target schools Center for Energy Workforce Development membership, a nonprofit consortium to ensure a skilled diverse workforce for the industry, including access to Troops to Energy - which connects veterans to careers in the energy sector

Hiring in a Challenging Climate

The labor market in 2022 was challenging - with a high number of vacancies and a candidate shortage coupled with increased turnover. To manage the issue, we added contingent workers, search firms and enhanced recruiting technology to help increase our qualified applicant pool, added staff to our Talent Acquisition team and advertised work modes (remote, hybrid, in person) per position. Despite all the challenges, we hired 3,503 individuals in 2022 - which is a record number.6

Harnessing the Power of Our BRGs

We leverage our BRGs to connect with diverse groups across SCE's service area.

BRGs host discussions on various topics of interest that bring employees together, such as those that have social and economic importance. For example, our LEAD BRG held a virtual panel focused on Latina Equal Pay Day. According to the National Partnership for Women and Families and Unidos US, a“persistent gender-based wage gap continues to harm women, their families and the economy - it is particularly damaging for Latinas.” Over a 40-year career, a woman starting her career today stands to lose a staggering $406,2807 to the wage gap. This panel was hosted in partnership with the podcast, Level Up Latina, which offers women guidance on achieving fulfilling career and life goals through financial empowerment, professional or leadership guidance and personal wellness.

Reaching Veterans and Helping Them Succeed

Military members possess an incredible set of job skills. But for some veterans, transferring these skills to the private sector can be a challenge. We're committed to recruiting veterans and have teamed up with Jobs Vision Success (JVS SoCal), a nonprofit organization that helps connect veteran candidates with opportunities - including jobs at SCE. Our VALOR BRG fosters connectivity and collaboration within Edison International by serving as a resource to active and non-active military employees and their families and assisting with liaison efforts between SCE and military communities. Self-identified veterans make up 4.1% of Edison International's workforce.

View the full Edison International 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report.