(MENAFN- 3BL) Three years ago, floods turned fields into ponds across South Sudan's Jonglei State, where we estimate roughly 80% of people rely on livestock and subsistence farming to survive. Unable to plant seeds or feed their herds, severely malnourished families resorted to eating water lilie , with harsh health consequences. Floodwaters still remain - one example of how the climate crisis has become a hunger crisis - with devastating impacts.
Mounting disasters and chronic climate stress are reducing crop yields and making harvests less nutritiou . Of the 35 countries at greatest risk from climate change, 27 are already experiencing extreme food insecurit . There is still time to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, fostering resilience while supporting recovery efforts.
