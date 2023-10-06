(MENAFN- 3BL) Three years ago, floods turned fields into ponds across South Sudan's Jonglei State, where we estimate roughly 80% of people rely on livestock and subsistence farming to survive. Unable to plant seeds or feed their herds, severely malnourished families resorted to eating water lilie , with harsh health consequences. Floodwaters still remain - one example of how the climate crisis has become a hunger crisis - with devastating impacts.

Mounting disasters and chronic climate stress are reducing crop yields and making harvests less nutritiou . Of the 35 countries at greatest risk from climate change, 27 are already experiencing extreme food insecurit . There is still time to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, fostering resilience while supporting recovery efforts.

Read more: Opinion: Climate-related hunger is rising - we must act now | Devex .