OTT Releases This Week: Movies, Series To Watch - From Gadar 2, OMG 2 To Insidious The Red Door

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "There are a number of movies and series available this weekend. Let's have a look at what is worth a watch: NetflixRelease Date: October 4There are four episodes in the Netflix series on David Beckham's life and career. While the episodes are mostly chronological, the story does hop around to various stages in Beckham's life and career MansionPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: October 4This American supernatural horror comedy film is directed by Justin Simien. LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto are among the actors who appear in the movie: NetflixRelease Date: October 5Vishal Bhardwaj wrote, produced and directed this spy thriller movie. Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan served as the inspiration for the movie. Actors like Ali Fazal, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi appear in it Shetty Mr. PolishettyPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 5Mahesh Babu Pachigolla is the writer and director of this Telugu romance comedy film. The movie, which was produced by Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty feature in the movie, written and directed by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy Season 3Platform: NetflixRelease Date: October 5George Kay is the creator of this French action-adventure mystery series. The show centres on the escapades of gentleman thief Assane Diop, who describes himself as today's Arsène Lupin 2Platform: ZEE5Release Date: October 6Anil Sharma is the director and producer of the 2023 Hindi-language period action drama film Gadar 2. A sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2 (2001), the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma Diaries Season 2Platform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: October 6Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma, among others, reprise their roles as well-known personalities in Mumbai Diaries Season 2, which is set amid the Mumbai floods: Season 2Platform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: October 6In the second season of the American television series, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Loki collaborates with Hunter B-15, Mobius M. Mobius and other TVA members to search the multiverse for Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes: The Red DoorPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 6The American supernatural horror film is Patrick Wilson's directorial debut. It is the fifth offering in the Insidious franchise and a sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013).OMG 2Platform: NetflixRelease Date: October 8Amit Rai wrote and directed this Hindi comedy-drama movie about sex education in India. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar and Akshay Kumar. It is a spiritual sequel to OMG - Oh My God! (2012).

MENAFN06102023007365015876ID1107204082