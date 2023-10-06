Students Shoot At Teacher In Agra, Threaten 'To Fire 40 Bullets In Six Months', Video Viral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a chilling incidents, two minors shot at their former teacher in the leg outside their coaching institute in Agra. After the attack, the two boasted their act in an online video. Moreover, they also threatened to shoot 39 more bullets at the teacher in six months later.

Police said that they have nabbed both the minors, aged 16 and 18, after the incident that took place on Thursday noon. The two are the former students of the victim, Sumit Singh incident took place, after the two boys had quarelled with the victim's brother Tarun over phone. Tarun had stopped one of the two boys from talking to a girl, according to the police Thursday, the two boys reached at Sumit's coaching center and called him on phone. They asked him to step out, and then one of them shot at him.'I have to fire 40 bullets, now 39 remain'After attacking Sumit with gun, the two recorded a short video in which they could be seen boasting their criminal act. In the 25-second video, the two appear to be acting like characters from popular Bollywood movie \"Gangs of Wasseypur\".One of the boys can be seen hurling abuses. He

One of them hurls abuses, and says he will be back for the teacher in six months and shred his leg with bullets. \"I have to fire 40 bullets, now 39 remain,\" he is heard saying.\"The incident happened on Thursday noon outside the coaching centre on Mallupur road in Khandoli under Khandoli Police station in Agra. Two students, aged 16 and 18, called their teacher Sumit Singh to come outside the coaching institute. As the teacher came and one of the students opened fire on him,\" Sonam Kumar, Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Agra West), told PTI after the attack, the teacher was sent to the SN Medical College in Agra, Khandoli Police station Incharge Neeraj Kumar told PTI. He also said that the victim is now out of danger the students and the teachers belong to Mallupur village of Khandoli. The teacher also runs a coaching institute on Mallr road in Khandoli. As of now, the two students have been taken into custody and the further investigation is going on.

