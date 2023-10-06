(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earlier this week, Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate and was asked to be present at the office on October 06, 2023, in connection to the Mahadev app scam.





Ranbir Kapoor skips ED summons, spotted at Mumbai clinic.



Ranbir Kapoor made his first public appearance since the Enforcement Directorate called him.

The actor was seen coming out of his car and walking straight into a clinic in Mumbai.



He ignored the paparazzi and asked his security guards not to let the paparazzi come inside. (Watch video)

The 41-year-old actor wore a pink sweatshirt and paired it with blue jeans and white shoes.

