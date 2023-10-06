Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan Outclasses Pakistan; To Face India In Men's Cricket Final

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a thrilling showdown, Afghanistan secured a 4-wicket victory over Pakistan in the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Games cricket event. With this win, they have earned their spot in the eagerly awaited final in Gangzhou, where they will face India.

Afghanistan secured their third victory over Pakistan in T-20 internationals, guaranteeing themselves a medal in the Asian Games 2022 cricket competition. In an electrifying encounter, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field, successfully limiting Pakistan to a mere 115 runs in 18 overs. Notably, this marked the first time Afghanistan had bowled out Pakistan in a T20I match, with Fareed Ahmad leading the way with figures of 3/15. Other notable wicket-takers included Qais Ahmad (2/11), Zahir Khan (2/20), Karim Janat (1/12), and Gulbadin Naib (1/29). However, Afghanistan's batting innings got off to a shaky start, losing their openers within the first 5 overs with just 35 runs on the board.

Noor Ali Zadran contributed significantly with 39 runs off 33 balls, featuring 4 fours and 2 sixes, before being dismissed while attempting a third six. In the second innings, spinners continued to dominate, with Arafat Minhas (2/11) and Usman Qadir (2/20) making crucial breakthroughs, supported by Sufiyan Muqeem (1/18). However, Pakistan's relatively low total left them with limited room for error. With the match hanging in the balance at 84/6 in the 15th over, Gulbadin Naib played a cautious innings against the spinners and then unleashed a flurry of boundaries and three sixes, securing a four-wicket victory for Afghanistan. This win earned them a place in the finals against India, with 13 deliveries to spare.

