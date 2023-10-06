Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy Clinches Bronze, Breaking India's 41-Year Men's Singles Medal Drought

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) HS Prannoy, plagued by errors, concluded his Asian Games campaign with a bronze medal, marking India's first men's singles medal in 41 years. In the semifinals, he faced reigning All England champion Li Shi Feng of China and suffered a straight-game defeat, with scores of 16-21, 9-21 in favor of the home favorite and world No. 8 Li. Prannoy, ranked No. 7 globally, had been dealing with a back injury.

This bronze medal is India's second in men's singles since Syed Modi's bronze win in the 1982 edition in New Delhi. Despite his errors, Prannoy displayed flashes of brilliance in constructing his rallies but couldn't maintain his momentum throughout the match. His valiant effort was a commendable contribution to India's success in the Asian Games, as he had also been part of the silver medal-winning Indian men's team last week.

