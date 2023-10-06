Samosa To Chaat-7 Popular Street Food In Delhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi is famous for its diverse and delectable street food offerings. Here are seven popular street foods you must try when in Delhi.

Samosas are deep-fried pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat. They are a beloved snack and often served with chutneys.

Dahi bhalla is a refreshing street food made of soft lentil dumplings soaked in yogurt and topped with sweet and tangy chutneys, as well as spices.



Kathi rolls are a popular street food that features skewered and grilled meats (such as chicken or lamb) wrapped in a paratha or flatbread, along with onions, chilies, and sauces.

This North Indian dish consists of spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried bread (bhature). It's a hearty and flavorful combination.

Parathas are stuffed flatbreads in various fillings, such as aloo, paneer, and gobi. They are often served with yoghurt, pickles, and butter.

Delhi is renowned for its various chaat varieties, including aloo chaat, papri chaat, and golgappa or pani puri (hollow balls filled with spicy tamarind water and potatoes).

Delhi offers a wide range of kebabs, the most famous being seekh and shami kebabs. These flavorful, grilled or pan-fried meat dishes are often served with mint chutney and naan.