Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Recurve Team Clinches Silver In Thrilling Battle Against South Korea

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Men's Recurve Team from India, consisting of Atanu Das, Tushar Shelke, and Dhiraj Bommadevara, secured the silver medal in a hard-fought final against South Korea, ultimately losing 1-5. India found themselves trailing from the start when they lost the opening set with a score of 55-60 to the South Korean team, who delivered a flawless set with consistent 10s.
However, the Indian team staged a remarkable comeback in the fourth set, managing to score three consecutive 10s in their final attempts, accumulating a total score of 57. Fortunately for India, their opponents also tallied 57 points, resulting in a draw for the second set, maintaining the overall score at 3-1.
As the crucial third set unfolded, India faced challenges in the last three attempts, dropping three points from their initial three shots and concluding with a score of 55. With composed shots, South Korea secured victory in the set with a score of 55-56, ultimately clinching the top position away from the Indian team.
