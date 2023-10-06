Cyferd Elevates GCC Presence Through Strategic AI Expansion In Bahrain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ranjit Bahia, CEO of Cyferd, and Tareq Wafa in Bahrain

Cyferd, a global leader in AI and data technology, expands in the Middle East announcing alliance in Bahrain with Tareq Wafa, Founder and CEO of Tricom Group.

- Ranjit BahiaMANAMA, BAHRAIN, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cyferd , a global leader in AI and data technology, is proud to announce its strategic alliance in Bahrain with Tareq Wafa, Founder and Chief Executive of Tricom Group , marking another significant expansion into the Middle East region. This ground-breaking collaboration is set to redefine the technological landscape and foster innovation in Bahrain within multiple industries, including oil, gas, transport, education and healthcare.Cyferd's cutting-edge technology is at the heart of this alliance, empowering public and private sector organizations to harness the potential of AI to drive efficiency, growth and innovation. Cyferd Bahrain will initially focus on the energy sector, expanding gradually into various industries over time, and this partnership will serve as a catalyst for AI adoption across the region.The alliance solidifies Cyferd's commitment to advancing AI adoption on a global scale, enabling Bahrain and the broader Middle East to position themselves as leaders in the AI revolution. As part of this endeavor, Cyferd's platform will be deployed in key projects across Bahrain, revolutionizing the way businesses and government entities operate and communicate.Ranjit Bahia, Cyferd's CEO, expressed his excitement about this expansion, "Our partnership in Bahrain is a testament to our dedication to driving technological advancements worldwide. We are thrilled to join forces with our esteemed partner Tareq Wafa, who has cultivated key relationships in the country, which will enable us to bring advanced AI solutions to Bahrain and the Middle East, paving the way for a brighter, more connected future."Tareq Wafa, a dynamic local figure in Bahrain who has a vast amount of experience across various sectors in the GCC and internationally, is looking forward to shaping the future of how businesses and public sector entities operate in Bahrain. He stated,“Bringing this innovative technology solution to Bahrain is a significant step forward in our mission to drive digital transformation and technological advancement in the region.”This collaboration represents an opportunity to redefine the AI landscape in the Middle East, as Cyferd expands its global footprint, making AI and data technology accessible to organizations across the region. Together with Tareq and Tricom Group, Cyferd aims to foster innovation, streamline processes, and drive sustainable growth, establishing a strong foundation for the future of the small, but prominent country.

