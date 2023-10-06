Kim Kardashian Flashes Butt; SKIMS Owner Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Milan; See Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kim Kardashian had a very awkward and seemingly painful fashion mishap on her trip to Milan, as revealed in the next week's episode of The Kardashians. Kim panics as her 'whole butt' comes out of her suit during an event.

Kim Kardashian suffered a highly awkward and somewhat painful fashion blunder in Milan, as shown in the upcoming episode of The Kardashians.



The 42-year-old reality actress and entrepreneur was in Italy to debut her campaign as the creative director of a Dolce & Gabbana event. Things did not go as planned, however, when she noticed that her black trousers had split at the rear, revealing her whole buttock.



Kim is shown presenting a snapshot of the wardrobe malfunction to her sister Kourtney in a sneak look for the next episode 'A Step In the Right Direction,' adding, "my whole butt is out." She also posted a video in which she tries to take off her trousers while saying, "It's stuck to my f**king a**" and "It hurts so bad."



Despite the pain, Kim chose to wear the same trousers to a panel discussion at the iConnections' Global Alts Conference, which was held in early February at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. She admitted, "I was dying inside, sitting up on stage, like feeling a breeze like in my a**."



The SKIMS star was accompanied by iConnections CEO Ron Biscardi and her partner Jay Sammons, with whom she co-founded SKYY Partners in September.



The panel discussed their vision and aspirations for SKYY Partners, which is defined as 'a next-generation consumer and media private equity business co-founded by seasoned disruptive brand investor, Jay Sammons, and global influencer, entrepreneur, and icon, Kim Kardashian.'

Nobody could tell from watching the panel presentation, but Kim supposedly sat through it all with tattered trousers in the rear. It is yet unknown how the fashion calamity occurred in the first place, but fans will learn more next week.

"I just don't think it's cool the way that particular thing happened," she stated. That is not the case. It's just about the deeper issues that we can discuss." The Kardashians returns to Hulu next week with the third episode of the fourth season.