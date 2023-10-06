(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you have oily hair and need a quick fix to refresh your locks, here are six hacks to help you manage and reduce excess oil instantly.

6 hacks to fix oily hair instantly

Spray or sprinkle dry shampoo onto the roots, wait a minute or two, and then massage or brush it through your hair to distribute the product evenly.



Cornstarch or baby powder is a DIY alternative. Apply a small amount to the roots, let it sit for a minute, and then brush or shake out the excess.

Blotting sheets or tissues can be used to absorb excess oil from your scalp. Gently press the sheets or paper towels onto your roots and allow them to soak up the oil.

If you have access to cold water, rinsing your hair with it can help temporarily reduce oil production. Cold water can constrict the scalp's blood vessels and reduce oil secretion.

Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and pour the mixture over your hair, leave it on for a few minutes, and then rinse thoroughly with water.

If you're in a hurry consider styling your hair in a way that hides the greasy roots. Options include ponytails, braids, or wearing a headband.