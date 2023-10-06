(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Being 'fat but fit' is a concept that suggests a person may have a higher body weight or body mass index (BMI), but still maintains good overall health and fitness levels. Here are seven potential signs that indicate one is fat but fit.

7 signs that tell one is fat but fit

Someone who exercises regularly, regardless of their body weight, is more likely to be fit.



Healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels are indicators of good cardiovascular health, regardless of body weight.

Someone with a high BMI but a low body fat percentage may be "fat but fit." This suggests that most of their weight is due to muscle mass rather than excess fat.

Consuming a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, and practicing portion control can contribute to overall health and fitness.

A person who can engage in physical activities without fatigue or shortness of breath may be considered fit, even if they have a higher body weight.

A person with higher muscle mass may have a higher BMI due to muscle weighing more than fat. This can be a sign of fitness and strength.

Good mental health, such as low stress levels, a positive self-image, and a healthy outlook on life, can contribute to overall well-being.