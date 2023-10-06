ODI World Cup 2023: Like Father, Like Son - Bas De Leede Replicates Father Tim De Leede Stats In The 1St Match

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bas de Leede put up an excellent performance with the bowl against Pakistan in the first inning of their first World Cup match. He finished with the figures of 4/62 in 9 overs which somewhat replicates father Tim de Leede's figures in his first World Cup match in India back in 2003.

Bas de Leede's performance has brought a full circle in the father-son duo cricketing career. They are only the seventh father-son pair to compete in the World Cup. Tim de Leede was a key member of the Netherlands team in the 2003 World Cup. This was also the first World Cup for the Netherlands cricket team.

Netherlands faced cricket giants India in the first match where Tim de Leede finished with figures of 4/35 in 9.5 overs. He remarkably dismissed Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan. Though India won that match comfortably but deservingly Tim de Leede was awarded as man of the match.

Tim de Leede talking about his cricket journey said,“It was a different era: no contracts, no money, but loads of happiness and joy. We all needed leave from jobs, but we had the time of our lives.” Back in the day, the Netherlands team lacked professional commitments which remains the same in 2023 as well.

Almost 20 years later, Bas de Leede replicated similar stats in the first World Cup match. He took four wickets dismissing Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Hasan Ali. Bas de Leede helped the Netherlands restrict Pakistan to 286 runs in 49 overs.

Bas de Leede said,“It's very special, but I never set out to replicate what my dad did. But it means a lot to me to represent my country at the World Cup. It's also pretty cool that my dad did the same thing. To be able to listen to stories about his time is amazing.”