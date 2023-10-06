Flipkart Sale 2023: 7 Android Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 10,000

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is scheduled to begin on October 8. Customers can buy affordable phones at discounted prices via Flipkart. Flipkart is also offering additional discounts on bank card transactions.



The annual sale event, known as Big Billion Days, will begin at midnight on October 8 on Flipkart. If you're on a limited budget, this is one of the greatest times to buy a smartphone. During the event, the e-commerce portal will provide discounts and price reductions on budget-friendly smartphones from manufacturers including Samsung, Redmi, Infinix, Poco, and Realme. The costs of these cellphones can also be reduced by taking advantage of an extra discount on specific bank card purchases.

You can buy the Poco C51, Infinix Hot 30i, Poco C55, Realme C51, Samsung Galaxy F04, Redmi 12, Realme C53, Poco M6 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy F14 5G during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart.





Poco C55

This device, which debuted in India in February of this year, has a 6.71-inch LCD screen with a maximum brightness of 534 nits and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. The smartphone boasts a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, a 50-megapixel back camera, and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It contains a 5,000mAh battery and a Micro-USB connection that supports 10W charging.

Realme C51

The 6.74-inch screen of the Realme C51 has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is powered by a Unisoc T612 CPU. This Realme phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera and a dual back camera system. The 5,000mAh battery on this device can be charged at 33W.

Poco M6 Pro 5G

The Poco M6 Pro 5G, which has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, ships with Android 13 out of the box and has Xiaomi's MIUI shell on top. It has a 6.79-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera in addition to a 50-megapixel dual back camera arrangement. It has a 5,000mAh battery and 18W wired charging is supported. Dust and water resistance for this phone is rated at IP53.



Realme C53

A 108-megapixel back camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera are both featured on the Realme C53. It has a 6.74-inch display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 90Hz refresh rate. Up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage are included; the latter may be increased with a MicroSD card slot. A 5,000mAh battery is there, and a USB Type-C connector may be used to charge it at 18W.



Redmi 12

The Redmi 12 4G may be acquired for a little less than its launch price with a little discount of Rs. 900. A 6.79-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage make up this device, which was released in India in August. It comes pre-installed with MIUI 14 (based on Android 13). A 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in the smartphone. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 18W charging.

Samsung Galaxy F14

The Exynos 1330 chipset, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is the company's own, and it powers the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, which was introduced in March. The 6.6-inch IPS ICD display on this F-series phone has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. A 50-megapixel dual back camera array and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera are both included on the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G. According to Samsung, it comes pre-installed with One UI 5, which is based on Android 13, and will get two years' worth of security upgrades in addition to two years' worth of Android OS updates.



Samsung Galaxy F04

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is an entry-level smartphone from Samsung that was released at the beginning of the year and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC along with 4GB of RAM. With a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, it boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ display. A 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls is located on the front. In addition to having a 5,000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy F04 supports face unlocking.

Although these phones' prices have been reduced for the time of the Big Billion Days sale, you may still cut the overall cost by taking advantage of a 10% immediate discount on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank card purchases during the sale. Make sure to allow online transactions for your bank cards before the sale starts since the prices stated below include these bank offers.



