In Pictures: Urfi Javed Goes Nude In New Photoshoot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Javed raised eyebrows when she dropped a video from her new photoshoot.

Urfi Javed set the internet on fire when she dropped a video from her recent photoshoot. The video had Urfi with no clothes.



The video began with Urfi's backside of the hand having an 'OK Tested' stamp and what happens next, shocks the internet.



Urfi was seen posing in a sitting position fully nude and had only 'Ok Tested' stamp all over her body.



She had her private parts covered with her hand. She completed her look with a pair of transparent heels and had her hair neatly tied in a bun.



Netizens took to the comment section to share their views and said that she has the guts to do such bold photoshoots.



Urfi's photoshoot also reminded many of Ranveer Singh's similar nude photoshoot which also created a buzz.

